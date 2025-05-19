Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis: What to know about treatment

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. We learn more about the disease and its treatments from Dr. William Dahut.

Then, the FBI warned last week about what they call "an ongoing malicious text and voice messaging campaign" that uses artificial intelligence to impersonate U.S. government officials. Axios' Ina Fried joins us.

And, a new study suggests chimps understand the specific medicinal properties of certain plants and will go out of their way to treat the maladies of their peers. Primatologist Elodie Freymann talks about these healthcare-related behaviors.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Copyright 2025 NPR