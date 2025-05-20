© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump's Talk With Putin, Israel's Incursion, Weather Service Budget Cuts

Published May 20, 2025 at 8:49 AM EDT

Unpacking President Trump's hourslong conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Gaza, Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of Khan Younis, but residents have nowhere to go. Plus, a look at how Trump administration budget cuts have left the National Weather Service scrambling to cover basic forecasting needs amid climate change.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Neela Banerjee, Ryland Barton, Carrie Kahn, Ally Schweitzer and Alice Woelfle. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Arthur Laurent and our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

