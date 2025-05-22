© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why some Democratic governors want to roll back their own health care policies

Miles Parks,
Dana Ferguson, Laura Fitzgerald
Published May 22, 2025 at 4:14 PM EDT

Democratic governors in California and Minnesota are proposing to roll back health insurance coverage for immigrants without legal status that they signed into law. We look at what's going on.

This podcast: voting correspondent Miles Parks, Minnesota Public Radio senior politics reporter Dana Ferguson, and CapRadio statehouse & politics reporter Laura Fitzgerald.

This podcast was produced and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
Dana Ferguson
[Copyright 2024 MPR News]
Laura Fitzgerald