Why some Democratic governors want to roll back their own health care policies

Democratic governors in California and Minnesota are proposing to roll back health insurance coverage for immigrants without legal status that they signed into law. We look at what's going on.

This podcast: voting correspondent Miles Parks, Minnesota Public Radio senior politics reporter Dana Ferguson, and CapRadio statehouse & politics reporter Laura Fitzgerald.

This podcast was produced and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR