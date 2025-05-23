© 2025 WRVO Public Media
In 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,' Tom Cruise is too controlled

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisChris KlimekWailin WongHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published May 23, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Paramount Pictures and Skydance
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise has to save the world (again). But this time, as the movie stresses repeatedly, the stakes are really, really high. Higher than the buildings Tom sprints across or the planes he fights bad guys on. There's an AI that wants to destroy humanity, and Tom and his allies try to pull off the feat of all our lifetimes. Will he? Does it even matter? It's Tom Cruise doing Tom Cruise things in London, the Bering Sea, and beyond.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Chris Klimek
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
