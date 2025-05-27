© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Lilo & Stitch' brings its fuzzy agent of chaos to the real world

By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisCandice LimShar JossellLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published May 27, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Stitch in Lilo & Stitch.
Disney
Stitch in Lilo & Stitch.

The new Lilo & Stitch is mostly live-action and retells the original Disney animated film's story of two orphaned Hawaiian sisters and the chaotic alien who upends their lives. The movie deviates from the original in many ways, but the central story is a tale of sisterhood and found family with lots of rowdy chaos along the way. The cast includes Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Sanders returns as the voice of Stitch.

In honor of Toy Story's 30th anniversary, we're ranking the Pixar movies. What do you think is the best Pixar feature? Vote now! We'll talk about the results in an upcoming episode.

Copyright 2025 NPR

