Help shape NPR's education coverage: Apply for the 2025-2026 Reflect America Fellowship

May 28, 2025; Washington, D.C. — NPR has opened applications for its Reflect America Fellowship , a year-long position aimed at bringing a greater diversity of voices to NPR's news coverage. Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. EST on June 22, 2025.

During the 12-month fellowship, the Reflect America fellow will join NPR's Education Desk and report on education in Indigenous communities across North America. The fellow will learn to analyze and understand data, develop sources on their beat and pursue explanatory stories about how schools work and how humans learn. The fellow will also seek to identify issues that are of particular concern to Indigenous communities, such as teacher training and supply, cultural isolation, funding and governance.

"We're really excited to welcome a new journalist to our team and the chance to take a deep dive into this important and often under-covered part of our beat," said NPR Education Desk Senior Editor Steve Drummond. "There are many stories we're eager to do, and we see great opportunities for collaborating with other journalists around the country."

This fellowship is part of nearly a decade of work to strengthen the diversity of NPR's content. The fellowship's focus in 2025 concentrates on one of the country's most important beats and will include reporting collaboration with NPR Member station KOSU in Oklahoma City, OK.

The Reflect America Fellowship is a paid, full-time position that runs from September 2025 to September 2026. For more information, go to the Reflect America FAQ page .

