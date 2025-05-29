© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Pop culture has a 'bean soup problem'

By Brittany Luse,
Aisha HarrisB.A. ParkerAlexis WilliamsNeena PathakBarton Girdwood
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:59 AM EDT
Pop culture has a media literacy problem.
Pop culture has a media literacy problem.

Online discourse has become a fun part of enjoying and dissecting big pop culture events. But after seeing all the commentary around Ryan Coogler's Sinners, our pal Brittany Luse has one question: are we in a media literacy crisis? Difference of opinion is one thing, but it feels like some viewers are missing important clues or misreading the film entirely - and it doesn't stop with Sinners. Today we've got an episode of the podcast It's Been A Minute that explores what this could mean for the way we engage with the world at large.

This episode was produced by Alexis Williams. It was edited by Neena Pathak. Our Supervising Producer is Barton Girdwood. Our Executive Producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
B.A. Parker
Alexis Williams
Neena Pathak
Barton Girdwood
