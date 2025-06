Linda's husband sensed that she was getting tired of their old Volvo. So he decided to turn it into a convertible -permanently- by chopping off the top of the car with a grinding tool. 'Fixed' isn't what Linda is thinking here. What will Click and Clack think? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

Copyright 2025 NPR