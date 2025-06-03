There's a new Apple TV + show out now called Murderbot.It's a sci-fi series about a deadly android who becomes self aware and would really love it if everyone didn't make such a big deal about it.

Starring as the titular Murderbot is Alexander Skarsgård. If you've seen him in anything, you already know this, but Alexander Skarsgård is impossibly handsome. He also comes from a family of actors, including his father Stellan Skarsgård.

Alexander got his start on the film Zoolander. He's since gone on to star in Big Little Lies, The Northman and Succession – the latter of which he earned a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations.

Alex joins us to talk all things Murderbot, and shares what went into creating the title character and how the show all came together. He also gets into his upbringing and what it was like for him growing up around different artists and performers. Plus, he'll chat with us about some of his most memorable red carpet outfits.

Copyright 2025 NPR