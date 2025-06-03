© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Mountainhead' is very funny nightmare fuel for an age of billionaires

By Aisha Harris,
Linda HolmesGene DembyLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 3, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Steve Carell in Mountainhead.
Macall Polay
/
HBO
Steve Carell in Mountainhead.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong is back with Mountainhead, a new movie with characters who are just as wealthy, powerful, and insecure as the Roy family. Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith star as four tech moguls gathering for a low-key guys' weekend of poker. But business and unchecked, overinflated egos quickly lead them all down a very dark path.

