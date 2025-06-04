© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Gen Z awkwardly transitions into 'Adults'

By Aisha Harris,
Kiana FitzgeraldCandice LimLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 4, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT
Owen Thiele and Jack Innanen in Adults.
Rafy
/
FX
Owen Thiele and Jack Innanen in Adults.

Every generation gets its versions of a "20-somethings hang out and make mistakes" sitcom, such as Living Single, Friends, New Girl and Broad City. Now Gen Z's got the FX/Hulu series Adults. The silly new series is about a group of friends cohabitating in Queens, New York and it makes for fun and possibly all-too-relatable TV fodder.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Kiana Fitzgerald
Kiana Fitzgerald is a freelance music journalist, cultural critic, and DJ. She writes for the world from deep in the heart of Texas.
Candice Lim
Candice Lim is a production assistant at Pop Culture Happy Hour. Prior to joining NPR in 2019, she interned at several publications, including The Hollywood Reporter, WBUR and the Orange County Register. She graduated from Boston University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and is proudly from Fullerton, California.
Liz Metzger
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
