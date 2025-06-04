What's going wrong with aid in Gaza?

Tuesday morning brought another shooting near a food distribution site in Gaza — the third in as many days.

This time, more than two dozen people were killed as they tried to collect emergency food aid, according to Gaza health officials and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Israeli military acknowledged firing warning shots at "several suspects" moving toward their position, and fired additional shots at individual suspects who, they said, did not retreat.

The violence may have something to do with the way Israel is now managing food distribution in Gaza. It's not how aid is typically given out in war zones.

Avril Benoit, CEO of Doctors Without Borders within the U.S., explains what she sees is wrong with the new aid plan in Gaza.

