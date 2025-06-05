Trump Issues Travel Ban, Musk Criticizes Budget Bill, Iran Nuclear Talks Latest

President Trump signed a proclamation banning visitors from 12 countries and partially restricting travelers from seven others. While Senate Republicans consider Trump's budget bill, Elon Musk criticizes what it could mean for the deficit. And, as the U.S. and Iran hit a sticking point in nuclear talks Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests he could weigh-in.

