© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass reacts to federalized National Guard troops in her city

Published June 9, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT
National Guard soldiers and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Police officers clash with demonstrators outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, in downtown Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2025.
Frederic J. Brown
/
Getty Images
National Guard soldiers and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Police officers clash with demonstrators outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, in downtown Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2025.

Citing a rarely used law, President Trump bypassed California's governor Gavin Newsom, and ordered two thousand national guard troops to Los Angeles for sixty days.

It's the first time in 60 years a president has used federal power to deploy national guard troops without the agreement of the state's governor.

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass and hears how people in the city are reacting.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts