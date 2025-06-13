© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Could humans' unique nasal 'fingerprints' give us information about our health?

By Regina G. Barber,
Rachel CarlsonBerly McCoyJeffrey PierreMary Louise Kelly
Published June 13, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
A new research paper published Thursday in the journal Current Biology suggests that humans have unique breathing patterns, almost like nasal "fingerprints." Not only that: These unique breathing patterns seem to say a lot about people's physical and mental health.
Take a big inhale through your nose. Now, exhale.

Breathing may seem simple, but it's controlled by a complex brain network. Each inhale gives the human brain information about the external world. And now, a new research paper in the journal Current Biology suggests that humans have unique breathing patterns, almost like nasal "fingerprints."

One of the study authors, neurobiologist Noam Sobel says the idea that people might have these individual patterns isn't entirely novel.

"Many things are very common across all our brains, but at the end of the day, you have your unique brain," Sobel says. "And since so much of the brain is involved in this process, we hypothesize that, therefore, respiration would also be unique."

But researchers didn't have a way to test this theory — until PhD student Timna Soroka and Sobel's team at the Weizmann Institute of Science developed a new device.

It looks like a small oxygen tube. For the study, 100 participants wore continuously for 24 hours while they went about their daily activities. When the researchers analyzed the data, they saw that each person had a different nasal airflow pattern.

They also saw that those breathing patterns could predict measures of physical and mental health, like sleep, anxiety and depression.

Sobel says this insight opens up a chicken-and-egg problem: Namely, whether changing the way a person breathes could change health.

"The way cooler outcome is not 'you breathe this way because you're depressed,' but rather, 'you're depressed because you breathe this way,'" he says. "And if that's true ... can we teach you to breathe, you know, to be less depressed or to or to be less anxious?"

While researchers wouldn't recommend you hold your your breath until they determine which is true, the study is as a good reminder to take a moment to breathe today.

Questions about the science behind your brain and body? Email us at shortwave@npr.org – we'd love to hear your ideas!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and Jeffrey Pierre. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez, Justine Kenin and Christopher Intagliata. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Tiffany Vera-Castro.

Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
