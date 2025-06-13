Escaping the modern world and your noisy mind

How do you find the courage to leave the world you know and make your way to a completely different reality? This episode, TED speakers share ideas about escape and renewal.

Guests include author Pico Iyer, NXIVM whistleblower Sarah Edmondson, captain and navigator Lehua Kamalu and TV producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, Katie Monteleone, Harsha Nahata and Matthew Cloutier. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes Fiona Geiran and James Delahoussaye. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer. Our audio engineers were Neal Rauch, Gilly Moon, Zo vanGinhoven and Jimmy Keeley.

Copyright 2025 NPR