Should you date for love or financial security? That's the central premise of the new movie Materialists. It stars Dakota Johnson at the center of a love triangle with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, and is directed by Celine Song (Past Lives).

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2025 NPR