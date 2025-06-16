Why weed's signature scent has changed over time

The skunky smell of cannabis may be going out of style.

NPR's science correspondent Pien Huang visited the grow facility for District Cannabis, which sells weed in Washington D.C. and Maryland.

On her tour, she learned why cannabis smells the way it does. Plus, how many strains have been bred — to smells like lavender, citrus and even cookies.

Read more of science correspondent Pien Huang's reporting on this topic here, or check out the entire special series, "How safe is your weed?"

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones and Pien Huang checked the facts and the audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

