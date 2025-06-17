© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Dance with Tom Hiddleston through 'The Life of Chuck'

By Linda Holmes,
B.A. ParkerJourdain SearlesLiz MetzgerHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT
Tom Hiddleston in The Life of Chuck.
Neon
Tom Hiddleston in The Life of Chuck.

Stephen King's work has often contemplated the inevitability of death. But his latest adaptation, The Life of Chuck is a life-affirming film that challenges the cynic in everyone. It has a big cast including Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jacob Tremblay, Mark Hamill, and Nick Offerman. The film was directed and written for the screen by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass).

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
B.A. Parker
Jourdain Searles
Liz Metzger
Hafsa Fathima
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
See stories by Jessica Reedy