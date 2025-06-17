Dance with Tom Hiddleston through 'The Life of Chuck'

Stephen King's work has often contemplated the inevitability of death. But his latest adaptation, The Life of Chuck is a life-affirming film that challenges the cynic in everyone. It has a big cast including Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jacob Tremblay, Mark Hamill, and Nick Offerman. The film was directed and written for the screen by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass).

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Copyright 2025 NPR