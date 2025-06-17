© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Israel Attacks Iran State TV, Minnesota Suspect Hearing, Purdue Pharma Settlement

Published June 17, 2025 at 9:16 AM EDT

Israel has expanded its attacks on targets inside Iran to include the country's state television studios. The suspect accused of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband faces federal and state murder charges, and Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family have reached a multibillion dollar settlement with states.

