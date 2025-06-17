© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The big SCOTUS decisions looming

Published June 17, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The high court is slated to issue opinions on high-profile cases in the coming weeks as its term ends.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The high court is slated to issue opinions on high-profile cases in the coming weeks as its term ends.

Around this time every year, the U.S. Supreme Court ends its term with a bang. The Justices typically save their biggest rulings for June.

Outstanding cases include the president's birthright citizenship executive order, a Tennessee law blocking gender-affirming care and a Texas law requiring age verification for porn sites.

NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg walks through the cases that may define this term.

