What's behind Trump's turnaround on immigration raids and farming?

By Miles Parks,
Ximena BustilloScott Horsley
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:37 AM EDT

Last week, President Trump suggested the agriculture industry might be spared from his immigration crackdown. But Tuesday, Homeland Security officials confirmed there would be no change to enforcement policy — and no workplace safe from potential raids. We look at what this means economically and politically.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Lexie Schapitl. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
