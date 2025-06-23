Gen Z Is Having Less Sex. Why?

Journalist Carter Sherman says Gen Z — people ages 13 to 28 — are having less sex than previous generations. As part of her research, Sherman interviewed more than 100 teenagers, college students, and sexual health experts. She argues that miseducation, porn, digital disconnection, and political pressure have combined to reshape how young people sex and intimacy. Her book is The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation's Fight Over Its Future.



Also, critic at large John Powers reviews Endling, the debut novel from Maria Reva.

Copyright 2025 NPR