'If You Can Keep It': The Separation Of Church And State

Donald Trump's new Commission on Religious Liberty met last week for the first time.

When Trump signed the executive order in May establishing the group, he marked the occasion by saying, "We're bringing religion back to our country, and it's a big deal."

But isn't the separation of church and state guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution? Can the president just "forget about it" even once?

