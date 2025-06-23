© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'If You Can Keep It': The Separation Of Church And State

Published June 23, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during the first hearing of U.S. President Donald Trump's Religious Liberty Commission on "the importance of faith to American success" at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.
Kayla Bartkowski
/
Getty Images
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during the first hearing of U.S. President Donald Trump's Religious Liberty Commission on "the importance of faith to American success" at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump's new Commission on Religious Liberty met last week for the first time.

When Trump signed the executive order in May establishing the group, he marked the occasion by saying, "We're bringing religion back to our country, and it's a big deal."

But isn't the separation of church and state guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution? Can the president just "forget about it" even once?

