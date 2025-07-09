© 2025 WRVO Public Media

We're taking a chaotic trip to 'Love Island,' babe

By Aisha Harris,
B.A. ParkerShamira IbrahimRonald Young Jr.Mike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 9, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT
Huda Mustafa in season 7 of Love Island USA.

Love Island USA is pure chaos, and admittedly: we love it. It's one of many spinoffs of the long-running British hit series, Love Island — and it might be the closest thing we've got to a watercooler event. The latest season of Peacock's knowingly trashy reality dating show has fired up the group chats thanks to this messy batch of conventionally sexy singles. Sometimes, for better or worse, fans even get to stir the pot and decide who stays or goes.

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
B.A. Parker
Shamira Ibrahim
Shamira Ibrahim is a Brooklyn-based culture writer by way of Harlem, Canada, and East Africa, who explores identity and cultural production as a critic, reporter, feature/profile writer, and essayist.
Ronald Young Jr.
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
