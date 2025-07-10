© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump's views on Russia-Ukraine war are shifting

By Ashley Lopez,
Greg MyreMara Liasson
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

During the campaign, President Trump promised a swift end to the war in Ukraine, but he has so far not been able to strike a deal to stop the fighting. We discuss the president's changing views on the conflict and whether Washington is likely to approve more military aid to Ukraine.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
