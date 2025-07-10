Trump's views on Russia-Ukraine war are shifting

During the campaign, President Trump promised a swift end to the war in Ukraine, but he has so far not been able to strike a deal to stop the fighting. We discuss the president's changing views on the conflict and whether Washington is likely to approve more military aid to Ukraine.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, national security correspondent Greg Myre, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics

Copyright 2025 NPR