MAGA outcry as attorney general says Jeffrey Epstein had no 'client list'

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a two-page memo stating that convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein did not have an incriminating "client list." After Epstein's death in 2019, he became the subject of conspiracy theories, bolstered by conservative leaders including Trump himself. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains more.

And, a U.S. citizen was killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. The family of Sayfollah Musallet say Israeli settlers beat Musallet to death. NPR's Daniel Estrin shares more.

Then, employees are using artificial intelligence tools to streamline their work. That can save a lot of time, but many companies want people to use that time to do more work. Wall Street Journal columnist Callum Borchers explains more.

