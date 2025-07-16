What the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers and how it's used

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — 988 — launched on this day, three years ago.

Millions of people have contacted 988 since the line was launched, through calls, texts and the 988 chat box. And a new study led by researchers at NYU and Johns Hopkins University estimates that 1.6% of the U.S. population used the line between July of 2022 and December of 2024 alone. People who call the line seeking support are connected to a local network of crisis centers and a trained crisis counselor.

Short Wave host Emily Kwong speaks to Jonathan Purtle, one of the lead researchers of the study about what 988 offers in addition to 911. Plus, why portions of the country still don't know about it.

For more resources and support, check out the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). LGBTQ+ youth can also get support from the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. The Trevor Project offers online information, peer support, and 24/7 crisis services.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.

