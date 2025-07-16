© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers and how it's used

By Emily Kwong,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:08 AM EDT

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — 988 — launched on this day, three years ago.

Millions of people have contacted 988 since the line was launched, through calls, texts and the 988 chat box. And a new study led by researchers at NYU and Johns Hopkins University estimates that 1.6% of the U.S. population used the line between July of 2022 and December of 2024 alone. People who call the line seeking support are connected to a local network of crisis centers and a trained crisis counselor.

Short Wave host Emily Kwong speaks to Jonathan Purtle, one of the lead researchers of the study about what 988 offers in addition to 911. Plus, why portions of the country still don't know about it.

For more resources and support, check out the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). LGBTQ+ youth can also get support from the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. The Trevor Project offers online information, peer support, and 24/7 crisis services.

Want us to cover more mental health news? Tell us by emailing shortwave@npr.org! We'd love to know what you want to hear from us!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez