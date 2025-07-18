© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With help from AI, this threatened frog is making a comeback

By Nathan Rott,
Hannah ChinnRegina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:18 AM EDT
How do scientists monitor the population and mating habits of the threatened California red-legged frog? With careful listening—and a little help from AI.
Paula Sternberg Rodriguez
/
San Diego Natural History Museum
How do scientists monitor the population and mating habits of the threatened California red-legged frog? With careful listening—and a little help from AI.

If you were a miner in California during the Gold Rush, you might have dined on a California red-legged frog.

The largest native frog in the western United States, this Golden State denizen used to be found as far inland as the Sierra Nevada mountains and south, into Baja California. But overharvesting, predation by invasive bullfrogs and habitat loss took their toll on the frogs: Today, they're listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Over the past five years, a team of conservationists carefully translocated a population of these red-legged frogs, moving them from northwestern Mexico to two sites in California. Once they got there, though, they were stuck with another problem: how to monitor that population's growth.

Luckily, the California red-legged frog has a distinctive mating call that scientists can look out for. It's low-pitched and creaky, like the noise you get when you rub your finger on a balloon. But listening for them every night — and picking those calls out of the turkey calls and coyote howls and car horns of a night in Southern California — is a huge task, even for the most enthusiastic amphibian expert.

That's where AI comes in. Scientists can use special machine learning models to sort through thousands of hours of recordings, identifying the places where California red-legged frogs were heard and surveying their success. It's saving the conservation team time and money, so that they can focus on translocating more frogs in the future.

Want to hear more stories about critters or conservation? Let us know at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Nathan Rott and Tyler Jones. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
See stories by Nathan Rott
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now