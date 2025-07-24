PUP: Tiny Desk Concert

Existential dread never sounded more joyful or uplifting than it does in the hands of PUP . Across its catalog of albums, like the appropriately titled Morbid Stuff or The Dream is Over, the Canadian pop-punk group confronts world-weary discontent with deadpan humor, hard-earned wisdom and a lot of heart.

For the group's long-overdue Tiny Desk, PUP (an acronym for Pathetic Use of Potential) rips through five songs, opening with the restlessly hooky "Morbid Stuff," followed by "Robot Writes a Love Song," from 2022's The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, and "Hallways," a driving anthem about staying alive in the face of struggle, if only to take care of your dog.

Outside of the songs, frontman Stefan Babcock doesn't say a word during the set, but beams playfully through much of it, even after he sings, "I've been navigating my way through the mind-numbing reality of a godless existence," from the 2019 track "Kids." The band closes with the pop-leaning "Hunger for Death," from PUP's latest album, Who Will Look After the Dogs? Trying hard not to break character, Babcock leans in with, "F*** everyone in this office," before adding, "especially me."

SET LIST

"Morbid Stuff"

"Robot Writes a Love Song"

"Hallways"

"Kids"

"Hunger for Death"

MUSICIANS

Stefan Babcock: vocals, guitar, keys

Steve Sladkowski: guitar, background vocals

Nestor Chumak: bass, background vocals

Zack Mykula: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Robin Hilton

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Grace Raver

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

