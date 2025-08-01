© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why a changing climate may mean less chocolate in the future

By Emily Kwong,
Berly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published August 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
The price of cocoa has reached historic highs, forcing chocolate manufacturers to adjust their products — through price increases and shrinking package sizes.
Huizeng Hu/Getty Images
In 2024, we reported how extreme weather events — from drought to heavy rainfall — may be dwindling the future of chocolate.

Just last week, we saw an inkling of that: The Hershey Company announced it would significantly raise the cost of its candy in the face of historically high cocoa prices.

Cocoa is mainly sourced from just two countries. In this encore episode, Yasmin Tayag, a food, health and science writer at The Atlantic, talks to host Emily Kwong about the commodity's shortage: What's causing it, how it's linked to poor farming conditions and potential solutions. Plus, they enjoy a chocolate alternative taste test.

Read Yasmin's full article.

Have a neuroscience question? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and edited by our showrunner Rebecca Ramirez. Ko Takasugi-Czernowin was the audio engineer.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
