Why a changing climate may mean less chocolate in the future

In 2024, we reported how extreme weather events — from drought to heavy rainfall — may be dwindling the future of chocolate.

Just last week, we saw an inkling of that: The Hershey Company announced it would significantly raise the cost of its candy in the face of historically high cocoa prices.

Cocoa is mainly sourced from just two countries. In this encore episode, Yasmin Tayag, a food, health and science writer at The Atlantic, talks to host Emily Kwong about the commodity's shortage: What's causing it, how it's linked to poor farming conditions and potential solutions. Plus, they enjoy a chocolate alternative taste test.

