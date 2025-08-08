Why do some people's memories stay sharp as they age?

The human brain tends to slow down as we age — even healthy brains shrink. That can make learning and memory harder as people age. But some people's brains shrink more slowly than their peers. This lucky group is called "SuperAgers." They're people aged 80 or older. But they have the memory abilities of someone 50-to-60 years old. This week in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, researchers from Northwestern University's SuperAging Program summarized some of the secrets they've learned in the last 2.5 decades.

Want to hear about more stories about human health and aging? Email us and let us know at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and Michelle Aslam. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Christopher Intagliata. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Ted Mebane and Gilly Moon were the audio engineers.

Copyright 2025 NPR