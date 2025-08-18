© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why mapping the entire seafloor is a daunting task, but key to improving human life

By Berly McCoy,
Regina G. BarberRebecca RamirezEmily Kwong
Published August 18, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
Seabed 2030 aim to map the entire seafloor by the end of the decade.
John Nelson
/
Esri
Scientists have mapped less than 30% of the world's seafloor. Experts say that getting that number up to 100% would improve everything from tsunami warnings to the Internet and renewable energy. That's why there's currently a global effort to create a full, detailed map of the seabed by 2030. On today's Sea Camp episode, we talk to Dawn Wright, a marine geographer and chief scientist at the Environmental Systems Research Institute about this effort.

We have a newsletter that lets you go even deeper with the marine research each week of Sea Camp. You can sign up here!

Angela Hsieh for NPR /

Curious about ocean science? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.
 

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy, edited by Rebecca Ramirez, and fact checked by Anil Oza and Rebecca. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.

