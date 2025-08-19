© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toxicity is a good defense, until it isn't

By Regina G. Barber,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published August 19, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT
Close-up of cane toad on pebbled surface, Australia.
Click48
/
Getty Images
Close-up of cane toad on pebbled surface, Australia.

Imagine, you're a toxic toad hanging around South America. No other animals are gonna mess with you, right? After all, if anyone tries to eat you, they'll be exposed to something called a cardiotonic steroid — and may die of a heart attack.

Well, unfortunately for at least cane toads, some other animals have developed adaptations to their toxic steroids.

Evolutionary biologist Shabnam Mohammadi has spent her career studying how these adaptations work — and says humans have used these toxins to their advantage since ancient Egypt.

"To this day, we still do that actually," Mohammadi says. "Some versions of cardiotonic steroids are prescribed for treating congestive heart failure."

Today on the show, we explore the uses for these toxins and talk to Mohammadi about the adaptations that allow some predators to consume cardiotonic steroids without getting sick.

Curious about biology? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Podcasts
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now