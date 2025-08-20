© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What is the legacy of Yellowstone wolves 30 years after their reintroduction?

By Berly McCoy,
Rachel CarlsonEmily KwongHannah ChinnRebecca Ramirez
Published August 20, 2025 at 9:34 AM EDT
Wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995
mtnmichelle
/
Getty Images
Wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995

Thirty years ago, park rangers reintroduced grey wolves into Yellowstone National Park. They wanted to restore the ecosystem and get the elk population, which had decimated the plant community, in check. And it worked – or so the popular narrative suggests. But is it really so simple? Today on the show, we explore how the Yellowstone ecosystem has changed since wolves returned and whether those changes can really be pinned solely on wolves. Plus, how the narrative of the Yellowstone wolf legacy could affect wolf reintroduction elsewhere.

Curious about other science controversies? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and Hannah Chinn, edited by Rebecca and fact checked by Berly McCoy and Tyler Jones. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.

Hannah Chinn
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.

