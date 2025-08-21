© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotted lanternfly causing problems for New York agriculture

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:57 AM EDT
Abigail Connolly
/
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Inspectors are spread out across the state, tracking the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

Chris Logue, the Director of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Plant Industry, said the insect can wreak havoc on agriculture, including apples, grapes and maple. And they're excellent hitchhikers.

"The eggs which are laid in the fall of the year and go through the winter," said Logue. "Those are laid on all kinds of different materials, rusty metal, firewood, pallets, lawn furniture. It's an exhaustive list."

State officials say the lanternfly was first spotted in New York state on Staten Island in 2020, but has now been found in other areas, including Onondaga County.

Brian Eshenhaur from Cornell's Integrated Pest Management program said while the spotted lanternfly can cause crop damage and feed on more than 70 plant species, it is not a threat to people.

"They don't bite. They don't sting," he said. "They're harmless to most landscape trees, unless you happen to have a tree of heaven, which is a tree that is native to the locations where the spotted lanternfly is native to."

If community members see a spotted lanternfly in central New York counties, state officials are asking them to take a picture, collect a sample, and report the finding here.
Tags
Regional NewsSpotted LanternflyNew York State Agriculture
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now