Ty Segall: Tiny Desk Concert

By Robin Hilton
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT

A common misconception of the Tiny Desk is that bands have to keep it quiet or go all-acoustic. So when I invited Ty Segall to play in our office, I made a point of assuring him he could crank his electrified, riff-heavy guitar noise to 11. His three-word reply came via email: "We shall rock."

True to his word, the band pushed the limits of the space with stadium-sized vibes, opening with the pulse-spiking "You're the Doctor," from the 2012 album Twins. They followed with the title cut from this year's Possession and the rolling, harmony-rich "Whisper" from 2021's Harmonizer. They closed out the set with a gritty take on 2010's "Girlfriend" and "My Best Friend," from last year's Three Bells. It's some of the most glorious shredding you'll ever see at the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST

  • "You're the Doctor"
  • "Possession"
  • "Whisper"
  • "Girlfriend"
  • "My Best Friend"

MUSICIANS

  • Ty Segall: vocals, guitar
  • Emmett Kelly: guitar, background vocals
  • Mikal Cronin: bass, background vocals
  • Ben Boye: keys
  • Evan Burrows: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Robin Hilton
  • Director: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Video Editor: Maia Stern
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel
  • Audio Engineers: Josephine Nyounai, David Greenburg
  • Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Photographer: Grace Raver
  • Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2025 NPR

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
