What’s best for Earth? The debate over deep ocean mining

Deep sea mining for rare earth elements could start as early as 2026, even as 38 countries have called for a moratorium on it.

The metals that companies are targeting are used in many green technologies like electric cars and wind turbines – but mining them is destructive to the environment. Some in the mining industry say the mining is necessary to a green transition – and essential to democratizing that transition globally since the supply chain is currently dominated by a single country, China. Meanwhile, some scientists caution against mining before the full scope of environmental damage can be understood.

Can there be balance in this environmental and political push-and-pull? Hosts Regina G. Barber and Emily Kwong dive into this debate and talk about what science has to say.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and Berly McCoy, edited by Rebecca and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

