Scott Detrow Named Host of All Things Considered

August 27, 2025; Washington, D.C. — NPR announced today that, beginning September 29, Scott Detrow will become a full-time weekday host of All Things Considered and will continue as a host of NPR's daily news podcast Consider This.

"I'm really excited and honored to step into this role," said Detrow. "I'm mindful of just how important All Things Considered''s legacy is for listeners, and I also know just how much I've loved working with the show's team these past two years on weekends. I can't wait to bring listeners the news five days a week now. And at this moment where we are all focusing on strengthening the entire public media network and working together more closely than ever before, I'm proud that I started out as an ATC host at a NPR Member station, and now will be doing that job nationally."

Since May 2023, Detrow has served as weekend host of All Things Considered and co-host of Consider This. In that role, he has led coverage of some of the most consequential breaking news events of the past two years, including the attempted assassination of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. His live special coverage of that event earned a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News.

This past spring, Detrow anchored live coverage from St. Peter's Square during the papal conclave that elected Pope Leo, the first American to lead the Catholic Church. That reporting inspired Scott and NPR religion editor Daniel Burke to begin work on a biography of Pope Leo, slated for publication next fall. He has also helped launch new ATC segments, including Reporter's Notebook, which offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how NPR captures and produces journalism around the globe. And in a lighter moment, Detrow once attempted to mull wine in the NPR breakroom microwave for a holiday segment — a culinary experiment the ATC production staff swiftly panned.

Detrow joined NPR in 2015. He covered the White House, Congress, and two presidential campaigns for the Washington Desk, where he also co-hosted the NPR Politics Podcast for seven years. Detrow has spent his entire career in public radio, starting out as a reporter in the newsroom at WFUV in the Bronx while a student at Fordham University.

He worked for several years as a statehouse reporter in both Pennsylvania and California for member stations WITF and KQED. He also covered energy policy for NPR's StateImpact project, where his reports on Pennsylvania's hydraulic fracturing boom won a DuPont-Columbia Silver Baton and national Edward R. Murrow Award in 2013. Detrow's first full-time job after college was as WITF's local All Things Considered host.

