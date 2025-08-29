Kids will always be resilient. Jason Reynolds writes stories to reflect that

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode "Are the kids alright? Part 1"

Author Jason Reynolds says despite all the distractions today, kids are—and will always be—alright. It's the adults who need to find ways to listen and engage with them.

Jason Reynolds is a best-selling author and a former National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. He became a MacArthur fellow in 2024.

Reynolds writes novels and poetry for young adult and middle-grade audiences, including Ghost, All American Boys, Long Way Down, For Everyone and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. He has received numerous awards for his work, including a Printz Honor, a Newbery Honor, a Walter Dean Myers Awards, an Edgar Award, and a Carnegie Medal. In 2024, he was named a MacArthur Fellow.

