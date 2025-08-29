© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Kids will always be resilient. Jason Reynolds writes stories to reflect that

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierRachel Faulkner WhiteFiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT
James J. Reddington

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode "Are the kids alright? Part 1"

Author Jason Reynolds says despite all the distractions today, kids are—and will always be—alright. It's the adults who need to find ways to listen and engage with them.

About Jason Reynolds

Jason Reynolds is a best-selling author and a former National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. He became a MacArthur fellow in 2024.

Reynolds writes novels and poetry for young adult and middle-grade audiences, including Ghost, All American Boys, Long Way Down, For Everyone and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. He has received numerous awards for his work, including a Printz Honor, a Newbery Honor, a Walter Dean Myers Awards, an Edgar Award, and a Carnegie Medal. In 2024, he was named a MacArthur Fellow.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier, Rachel Faukner White and Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Fiona Geiran
Sanaz Meshkinpour
