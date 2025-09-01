© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Giraffes aren't just one species — they're four

By Henry Larson,
Mallory Yu
Published September 1, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT

We're used to thinking of giraffes as one species. Turns out, there are actually four distinct species of the world's tallest mammal.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Henry Larson
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now