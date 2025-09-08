© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:57 AM EDT

Trump remains steadfast on sending National Guard to Chicago, but dials back threats, man charged in Trump assassination attempt goes on trial, Russia launches largest airstrike on Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
