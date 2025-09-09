© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Ed Sheeran to perform live Tiny Desk concert

By Bobby Carter
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT

Ed Sheeran's Tiny Desk (home) concert from 2021 was a huge moment for NPR Music. During a time of uncertainty, his show — now at nearly 15 million views — honored the intimate nature of our platform while also reimagining his work. We knew that when the time was right, Sheeran would step behind the real Desk and that time is now. You've never seen anything like what he's about to do and we're doing it live!

Follow NPR Music's YouTube channel to watch a livestream of Ed Sheeran's Tiny Desk on Friday, Sept. 12 at noon ET.

Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
