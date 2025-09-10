© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Watch the 2025 Americana Honors & Awards

Published September 10, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT

The 24th annual Americana Honors & Awards show will stream live right here on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT.

Hosted by John C Reilly, this year's show will feature a special guest performance by John Fogerty, appearances by Emmylou Harris and Daniel Lanois, and live sets from longtime favorites including Darrell Scott, Dawes, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, I'm With Her, JD McPherson, Jesse Welles, Joe Henry, John C. Reilly, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Antone, Maggie Rose, Margo Price, McCrary Sisters, Medium Build, Nathaniel Rateliff, Noeline Hofmann and Old 97's.

Presenters include Brandi Carlile, Rodney Crowell and more.

