Former Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia dies at 30 after long battle with cancer

WRVO | By Associated Press
Published September 12, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
FILE - Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia (4) drives against South Dakota State guard Tylee Irwin (21) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ricardo B. Brazziell, File)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
/
AP
FILE - Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia (4) drives against South Dakota State guard Tylee Irwin (21) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ricardo B. Brazziell, File)

Tiana Mangakahia, a former Syracuse star who played professional basketball in Russia, France and her home country of Australia, has died after a long battle with cancer, her family announced Friday. She was 30.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia," her family wrote on her social media account. "She left us on (Thursday), surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength, and warmth. She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words."

Mangakahia was diagnosed in June 2019 and went through eight rounds of chemotherapy and two operations. She put her WNBA ambitions on hold in April of that year and chose to return to Syracuse for her final year of eligibility.

"Syracuse Athletics mourns the passing of Tiana Mangakahia," Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said in a statement. "Tiana defined courage, inspiration and passion. An All-American on the basketball court, she was an even better person off the court."

After her college career ended, Mangakahia played professionally in Russia, France and Australia. Unfortunately, a fresh cancer diagnosis forced her to take a break from playing and move into coaching.

The Sydney Kings men's team and Sydney Flames women's team had a double-header last year that served as a breast cancer awareness fundraiser for Mangakahia. She was an assistant with the Flames at the time.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tiana Mangakahia," Basketball Australia said in a statement. "Tiana inspired us all with her courage and resilience as she faced a second battle with breast cancer. Her return to the court in the NBL1 earlier this year with the Southern Districts Spartans was a powerful reflection of her strength, determination, and enduring love for the game."
