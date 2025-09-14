© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Photos: See the red carpet looks at the 2025 Emmy Awards

By NPR Staff
Published September 14, 2025 at 6:38 PM EDT
Pedro Pascal
Richard Shotwell
/
AP
Pedro Pascal

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 77th Emmy Awards. This year's ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming for Paramount+ premium subscribers, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Apple TV+'s drama Severance begins the evening with the most nominations this year, followed by HBO's The Penguin, Apple TV+'s The Studio and HBO's The White Lotus.

Molly Gordon
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Molly Gordon
Walton Goggins
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Walton Goggins
Natasha Rothwell
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Natasha Rothwell
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild
Megan Stalter
Jae C. Hong / Invision
/
Invision
Megan Stalter
Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle
Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon
Bowen Yang
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Bowen Yang
Jenny Slate
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Jenny Slate
Jason Isaacs
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Jason Isaacs
Jean Smart
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Jean Smart
Chloë Sevigny
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Chloë Sevigny
Sarah Bock
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Sarah Bock
Chris Perfetti
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Chris Perfetti
Adam Scott
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Adam Scott
Michelle Monaghan
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Michelle Monaghan
Alan Cumming
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Alan Cumming
Mark Indelicato
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Mark Indelicato
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
William Stanford Davis
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
William Stanford Davis
Joe Mande
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Joe Mande
Sam Star
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Sam Star
Ryan Ken
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Ryan Ken
Chase Sui Wonders
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Chase Sui Wonders
Dewayne Perkins
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Dewayne Perkins
Dichen Lachman
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Dichen Lachman
