NPR Kicks Off 5th Annual 'El Tiny': Bridging Generations with Icons and Rising Stars for Latin Music Month

Gloria Estefan, Carlos Vives, Fito Páez, Silvana Estrada, and more join El Tiny for its biggest lineup yet.

September 15, 2025 | Washington, D.C. — NPR today kicks off the fifth annual Latin music takeover of its iconic Tiny Desk concert series, known as 'El Tiny'. Running from September 15 through October 15, this year's celebration features 11 artists including Gloria Estefan, Carlos Vives, and Adrian Quesada spotlighting the rich diversity and global influence of Latin music.

The concert series opens with the Tiny Desk performance by the one and only Fito Páez.

The 2025 lineup bridges generations and borders, bringing together legendary figures and emerging innovators from across the Americas:

Fito Páez (Argentina) – September 15

(Argentina) – September 15 Luiza Brina (Brazil) – September 17

(Brazil) – September 17 Lido Pimienta (Colombia) – September 19

(Colombia) – September 19 Carlos Vives (Colombia) – September 23

(Colombia) – September 23 Chuwi (Puerto Rico) – September 25

(Puerto Rico) – September 25 Adrian Quesada (Texas, USA) – September 30

(Texas, USA) – September 30 Rubio (Chile) – October 2

(Chile) – October 2 31 Minutos (Chile) – October 6

(Chile) – October 6 Macario Martinez (Mexico) – October 8

(Mexico) – October 8 Gloria Estefan (Cuba) – October 10

(Cuba) – October 10 Silvana Estrada (Mexico) – October 15

Lineup and dates subject to change.

'El Tiny' is NPR Music's annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, curated and produced by Alt.Latino co-hosts Félix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre . The series continues to deliver bold, boundary-pushing performances that expand the creative reach of Tiny Desk and affirm its role as a launchpad for visionary talent.

This year, Alt.Latino marks its 15th anniversary, "its quinceañera", a milestone celebrating the show's enduring impact and cultural significance. Since its 2010 launch with Félix Contreras and then co-host Jasmine Garsd, and now with co-host Anamaria Sayre, Alt.Latino has been a vital platform for Latino voices in music, art, and storytelling. It has continually reflected the richness of Latin culture while shaping its presence across NPR and beyond. Adding to the significance of the moment, the anniversary comes with co-host and co-creator Félix Contreras receiving the prestigious Journalism Award from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, recognizing his decades-long commitment to uplifting Latin voices and deepening the cultural resonance of Latin music in public media.

The 2025 El Tiny series is a cultural mixtape, spanning eras, geographies, and genres from folk and tropical traditions to alt-pop and experimental sounds. With artists representing Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Cuba, Chile, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

"This year's series reflects the depth, complexity, and brilliance of Latin culture—from iconic voices that shaped genres to the new artists redefining them," said Anamaria Sayre, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny.

"El Tiny is my favorite time of the year because we get to celebrate Latin music in all its forms! Wait—we do that all the time! But El Tiny is when we feature some very special artists and performances," added Félix Contreras, co-host of Alt.Latino and co-producer of El Tiny.

El Tiny concerts premiere three times a week on NPR Music's YouTube channel and NPR.org, accompanied by exclusive editorial features and behind-the-scenes content across NPR platforms. Tune in to El Tiny and catch new episodes of the Alt.Latino podcast for deeper dives into the music, stories, and voices shaping Latin music today.

Watch Tiny Desk concerts at npr.org/tinydesk and stream Alt.Latino on Apple Podcasts, NPR.org, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Press Release in Spanish

