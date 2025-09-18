U.S. Senate Democrats push legislation following the politicized removal of several late-night TV hosts

Following the removal of several late-night TV hosts who made controversial comments, Democratic Senators say they are working to protect free speech.

On Wednesday, Disney’s ABC suspended the long-running late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The move came after the talk show host made comments earlier this week saying:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The comments followed the highly-politicized shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week and set off a firestorm from people on the right, who argued the comments were off base as family members of the alleged shooter have described his political views as recently shifting more to the left.

ABC announced the comedian’s suspension hours after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said Kimmel’s comments about Kirk’s killing were “truly sick.” Carr was named chairman by Trump in November.

Kimmel’s suspension came after CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s show following comments he made criticizing the settlement between Trump and CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said the FCC under Trump is silencing networks, programs, and personalities that don’t align with the Republican leader’s views.

“That's censorship. That's state speech control. That's not America,” Murphy said. “Trump is making it 100% clear that he is going to ramp up his efforts to use the power of the federal government to harass and punish his critics, not because they're supporters of political violence they are not, but because they have the audacity to openly oppose his policies.”

To stop this, Murphy co-sponsored a new bill called the No Political Enemies Act. The Connecticut Democrat says the bicameral legislation aims to protect people and organizations from “politically motivated targeting and prosecution by the federal government.

“This is legislation that makes sure that the law is on the side of free speech and the right to dissent,” Murphy said. “Now I wish this legislation weren't necessary, but it is now.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the push Thursday. The New York Democrat said there is no place for political violence, but the Trump administration’s “campaign of threats” is an assault on the constitution.

“This administration is trying to snuff it out. They don't want people to even speak when they don't like what they say. That is the road to autocracy. The US was built on the right to free speech, and some of us might not even agree with the expansive definitions that some of the courts have done on things like Citizens United, but it's a hallmark of America,” Schumer said. “It's a hallmark of America and the right to organize, to advocate, to petition your government those words, no matter what the views are, that's the beating heart of our democracy.”

Supporters of the bill include New Jersey Senator Corey Booker and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, of Pennsylvania’s sixth district.

While some in the Trump administration argue that the crack down on media organizations is about stopping what they call disinformation, not all federal officials agree.

In a statement, Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez said “the FCC does not have the authority, the ability, or the constitutional right to police content or punish broadcasters for speech the government dislikes.”

Appearing at Thursday’s event, Democratic California Senator Alex Padilla said Republicans shouldn’t be the only ones allowed to express their opinions publicly.

“The day that we stop fighting for our rights is the day that we lose them, and we're not going to go quietly,” Padilla said.