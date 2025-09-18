© 2025 WRVO Public Media
WATCH LIVE: XPoNential Music Festival 2025

XPN | By Miguel Perez
Published September 18, 2025

The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to The Camden Waterfront this weekend.

With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the Philadelphia festival has offered a chance for music discovery for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances.

Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 19

  • 5:00 p.m.: Fawziyya Heart
  • 5:40 p.m.: Black Buttafly
  • 6:20 p.m.: Southern Avenue
  • 7:15 p.m.: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  • 8:20 p.m.: SNACKTIME
  • 9:15 p.m.: War

Saturday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 21

Tune in for more updates on set times at XPNfest.org.

***Lineup is subject to change.

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
