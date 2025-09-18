WATCH LIVE: XPoNential Music Festival 2025

The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to The Camden Waterfront this weekend.

With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the Philadelphia festival has offered a chance for music discovery for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances.

Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 19

5:00 p.m.: Fawziyya Heart

5:40 p.m.: Black Buttafly

6:20 p.m.: Southern Avenue

7:15 p.m.: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

8:20 p.m.: SNACKTIME

9:15 p.m.: War

Saturday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 21

Tune in for more updates on set times at XPNfest.org.

***Lineup is subject to change.

