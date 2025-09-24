© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Amanda Shires new album 'Nobody's Girl' tells her side of public breakup

By Scott Detrow,
Kira WakeamJustine Kenin
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT

Amanda Shires new album, Nobody's Girl, explores the very public breakup with her husband, fellow musician Jason Isbell.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Kira Wakeam
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
